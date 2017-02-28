with Max Schneider

Max Schneider ,known professionally in music as MAX, stylized as MΛX is an American actor, model, dancer, songwriter, and singer.
We talked through the Instagram.
I created artwork.
I created artwork.
Soundcloud series entitled "MAX TRAX".
where MAX will be premiering new songs of his and others and also interviewing other artists sometimes.
I make artwork for "MAX TRAX". so every release would essentially use this cover art.
I make artwork for "MAX TRAX". so every release would essentially use this cover art.
"Ready for the music."
This artwork is the image I had come up with when I heard his music.
"Hay speaker, Turn up the volume."
double frame
This is "Hidden artwork".