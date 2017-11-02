Café Prado / 2016-2017

About

A coffee brand whose manufacture products are available only in several bars of Kaposvár. In packs it is purchasable only in Erzsébet Alehouse in… Read More

A coffee brand whose manufacture products are available only in several bars of Kaposvár. In packs it is purchasable only in Erzsébet Alehouse in Kaposvár. When creating the design I chose an elegant typography with a simple, classic tracing. In spite of the low budget and the black coffee bag, I would have liked to create an outstandingly aesthetic label which can compete among any other dominant wrapping, since the quality of the products deserves more serious attention. To make the differentiation of the two coffee blends easier, I used the image of two animals which are typical in the countries of origin – a flamingo in the case of the Cuba and a Grévy’s zebra from Ethiopia. Read Less

Published: