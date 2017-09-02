Paloma Rincón
Madrid, Spain
Balanced Diet
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
I was commissioned by French epicurean magazine Fricote to shoot a series for their latest issue. It was an entirely open brief, except that I had to somehow play with food in a creative way.
My idea was to showcase fish or seafood parts comming out from a hole in the set as oftenly seen in fashion images where beautiful hands are styled with fancy accesories. They hold in balance some vegetables and geometries representing a healthy balanced diet.
To complete the project, I shot patterns of some other sea animals over bright solid colors, again, now looking for a balance in repetition.


                               Cover Image from Fricote´s Issue #20
