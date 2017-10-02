Discover
Stefan Bleekrode
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Three New Drawings and Two Prints.
Architecture
Illustration
Fine Arts
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/10/2017"
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Gouache
Three New Drawings and Two Prints.
Architecture
Illustration
Fine Arts
"London Market", 19x22cm, 2017.
"Lyon at Night", Ink and watercolour, 49x31cm, 2016-2017.
"Sunset in the Languedoc", inkt and watercolour, 18x21cm, 2016-2017.
"Budapest Print", Lithography, 15x18cm, 2016.
"City in Holland, Winter". Lithography, 30x21cm, 2016.
