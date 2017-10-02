Mellow collection is an object and living product that expresses a variety of situations that stimulate the sense of optic, which is one of the senses that responds to the light. It was designed with inspiration from Art Print Impressionism in the late 19th century and expressed minimalist interpretation of techniques used by Impressionist painters such as the Color Split method. There are two versions of Mellow collection. Both versions with blurred finish and transparent finish make them feel differently. Expression of color through gradation expresses various tone changes of color, and refraction of light causes the color feeling to diffuse, or it gives a unique reflection effect.
Impressionist painters went out and painted nature in order to express a moment of color, tone and texture by light which changes with and time.
The Mellow Collection was designed as a vase that can be harmonized with plants by capturing the beautiful moments of color, tone and texture expressed in various colors according to the light by bringing the impressionist’s philosophy.
