less . Gdańsk, Poland
Gosia Perkowska Gdańsk, Poland
Martyna Wędzicka Gdańsk, Poland
Anna Holik Gdynia, Poland
Anna Okrassa Sopot, Poland
TAGDECK Business Model Storytelling Deck
    Business Model Canvas is a popular strategy tool among entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs alike. It is basically a standard template used to design,… Read More
    Business Model Canvas is a popular strategy tool among entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs alike. It is basically a standard template used to design, tweak and discuss business models no matter the industry. It consists of 9 interrelated building blocks including key partners, key activities, key resources, cost structure, value proposition, revenue streams, customer segments, channels, and customer relationships. The challenge is to populate the template with concepts that together provide a comprehensive and coherent view of how the company creates, delivers and captures value. Read Less
      art direction: less.
      graphic design: less.
      package design: less.
      web design: less.
      web development: Adrian Stabiński
      packaging&identity photoshoot: less.
      card available here: www.tagdeck.cards



