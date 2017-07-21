TAGDECK Business Model Storytelling Deck

About

Business Model Canvas is a popular strategy tool among entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs alike. It is basically a standard template used to design, tweak and discuss business models no matter the industry. It consists of 9 interrelated building blocks including key partners, key activities, key resources, cost structure, value proposition, revenue streams, customer segments, channels, and customer relationships. The challenge is to populate the template with concepts that together provide a comprehensive and coherent view of how the company creates, delivers and captures value. Read Less

