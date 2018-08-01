About

Founders Entertainment, creators of The Governors Ball, came to us about a new music festival they were starting. Located in Flushing Meadows, Queens, the festival merged hip hop, electronic and indie music with art and (tons of) food. They were assembling an impressive lineup, and tapped us to design the overarching identity system; along with posters, signage, animation and apparel. We dug into the city’s rich typographic legacy and designed an identity that felt sophisticated yet gritty, and flexible enough to adapt to different mediums. To further differentiate the system from other festivals, and to embrace the fact that The Meadows was taking place in the fall, we defined a deep color palette that both complimented the season and still felt like it belonged in the streets of NYC. Read Less

