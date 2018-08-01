Multiple Owners
Justin Colt New York, NY, USA
The Collected Works New York, NY, USA
Jose Fresneda Brooklyn, NY, USA
The Meadows
    Founders Entertainment, creators of The Governors Ball, came to us about a new music festival they were starting. Located in Flushing Meadows, Queens, the festival merged hip hop, electronic and indie music with art and (tons of) food. They were assembling an impressive lineup, and tapped us to design the overarching identity system; along with posters, signage, animation and apparel. We dug into the city’s rich typographic legacy and designed an identity that felt sophisticated yet gritty, and flexible enough to adapt to different mediums. To further differentiate the system from other festivals, and to embrace the fact that The Meadows was taking place in the fall, we defined a deep color palette that both complimented the season and still felt like it belonged in the streets of NYC. Read Less
THE MEADOWS

Founders Entertainment, creators of The Governors Ball, came to us about a new music festival they were starting. Located in Flushing Meadows, Queens, the festival merged hip hop, electronic and indie music with art and (tons of) food. They were assembling an impressive lineup, and tapped us to design the overarching identity system; along with posters, signage, animation and apparel.
We dug into the city’s rich typographic legacy and designed an identity that felt sophisticated yet gritty, and flexible enough to adapt to different mediums. To further differentiate the system from other festivals, and to embrace the fact that The Meadows was taking place in the fall, we defined a deep color palette that both complimented the season and still felt like it belonged in the streets of NYC.

CREDITS

CREATIVE DIRECTION:
Founders Entertainment and Sirtin Studios

ART DIRECTION & DESIGN:
The Collected Works

DESIGN INTERN:
Hyeona Hannah Ahn

PHOTOGRAPHY:
Courtesy of The Meadows & Nate Ryan Photography

SCREEN PRINTING:
Ambient Inks
