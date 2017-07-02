About

SOMA is a lifestyle brand focusing on coniferous products. On the launch of the brand, we were in charge of the visual identity. The brand was founded by Mr. Masaru Kawai, a Japanese wood artist, and was established with the aim of communicating Japanese ancient tree culture to the present age. The activities of the brand are diverse; a wide range of activities related to wooden culture, including selling original products, workshops, and talk shows. Read Less

