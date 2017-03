About

"Hugo in Garden" is a multi-collaborative project. Here we explore how artificial common materials work into an organic atmosphere. Some polyurethane foam creating a kind of creeper or some machine knitted wool growing around a plastic bonsai. All of them grow, like the plants we all know. But particulary these ones, in a different way. We Started from the sketches of Eze Matteo. Six N. Five took all of them and made the 3d art direction and sculptures design. TwistedPoly was in charge of the beautiful animations and edition. The final touch was from Cipheraudio, they made the lovely music and the sound design. Enjoy the results! Read Less

Published: