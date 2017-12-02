Samuel Guigues
Paris, France
Vachon - 1951's Office
    Maison Vachon, asked me to recreate the company's office in 1951. The house of decoration wanted to picture the company with it's 2016's employees. Creating the full scene, imaginating the ambience and respecting the corporation's values was a very strong reative and human adventure. Read Less
