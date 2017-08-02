Nike Lunarepic Flyknit Shield
I have had the opportunity of working together with nice people from Tendril on the creation of these concepts and style frames for another Nike project.
This time Lunarepic Shield. Run forever!
Take a look to the final film and a video about the design process with the great work of Tendril and Nejc Polovsak.
Enjoy!
Client: Nike
Global Brand Communication Studio EP: Noah Stanik
Global Brand Communication Studio Producer: Sarah Barkley, Chrysi Diamond
Global Brand Design, Running Art Director: Esther Chang
Global Brand Communication Studio EP: Noah Stanik
Global Brand Communication Studio Producer: Sarah Barkley, Chrysi Diamond
Global Brand Design, Running Art Director: Esther Chang
Production Company: Blacklist
EP: Andrew Linsk
Producer: Justin Harris
EP: Andrew Linsk
Producer: Justin Harris
Production Studio: Tendril
Director: Chris Bahry
Executive Producer:Kate Bate
Producer: John Szebegyinszki
Editor: Michael Barker
Pitch Concepts & Design: Chris Bahry, Vini Nascimento, Nejc Polovsak, Santi Zoraidez
3D Artists: Nejc Polovsak, Alasgar Hasanov, Brad Husband, Florent Arnould, Will Sharkey, Rafael Santos
FX: Alasgar Hasanov, Rafael Santos, Simon Fiedler
Lighting and Render: Nejc Polovsak, Brad Husband, Chris Bahry
Additional 3D Artists: Sergei Falaleyev, Ben Pilgrim
Compositing: Chris Bahry, Brad Husband, Patrick Coffey
Music and Sound Design: John Black of CypherAudio
Director: Chris Bahry
Executive Producer:Kate Bate
Producer: John Szebegyinszki
Editor: Michael Barker
Pitch Concepts & Design: Chris Bahry, Vini Nascimento, Nejc Polovsak, Santi Zoraidez
3D Artists: Nejc Polovsak, Alasgar Hasanov, Brad Husband, Florent Arnould, Will Sharkey, Rafael Santos
FX: Alasgar Hasanov, Rafael Santos, Simon Fiedler
Lighting and Render: Nejc Polovsak, Brad Husband, Chris Bahry
Additional 3D Artists: Sergei Falaleyev, Ben Pilgrim
Compositing: Chris Bahry, Brad Husband, Patrick Coffey
Music and Sound Design: John Black of CypherAudio
Thanks for stop by!
More at santizoraidez.com and instagram.com/szoraidez