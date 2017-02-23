From the functionalist panelák estates to the otherworldly concrete grand designs, the charm of the former Eastern Bloc architecture is certainly brutal.





"Brutal East" by Zupagrafika is a kit of illustrated paper cut-outs celebrating post-war architecture of Central and Eastern Europe that allows you to playfully explore and reconstruct some of the most controversial edifices erected behind the Iron Curtain.





Contains 7 brutalist buildings to assemble, from omnipresent pre-cast housing estates to mighty post-soviet landmarks awaiting renovation or threatened by demolition.





Eastern Gate of Belgrade. Belgrade (Serbia) “Romanița” Collective Housing Tower. Chisinau (Moldova) House of Soviets. Kaliningrad (Russia) Jižní Město Panelák Housing Estate. Prague (Czech Republic) Novosmolenskaya Housing Complex. St. Petersburg (Russia) Sporto Rūmai. Vilnius (Lithuania) “Manhattan” Housing Complex. Wrocław (Poland)





Eco-friendly - printed on recycled paper and cardboard, including a short note on the architects, year of construction and exact location of each building.



