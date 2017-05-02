Discover
ARTIVA DESIGN
Genoa, Italy
Volkart - 2015
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
Volkart - 2015
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
About
Volkart 2015 Digital Specimen Art Direction / Layout Font designed by Jérémie Homus for Indian Type Foundry www.indiantypefoundry.com
Published:
Volkart
2015
Digital Specimen
Art Direction / Layout
Font designed by Jérémie Homus
for Indian Type Foundry
www.indiantypefoundry.com
Basic Info
Volkart 2015 Digital Specimen Art Direction / Layout Font designed by Jérémie Homus for Indian Type Foundry www.indiantypefoundry.com
Tags
Typeface
typography
font
design
daniele de batté
davide sossi
Jérémie Homus
Indian Type Foundry
specimen
black
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
