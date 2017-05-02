ARTIVA DESIGN
Genoa, Italy
Volkart - 2015
Behance.net
    Volkart 2015 Digital Specimen Art Direction / Layout Font designed by Jérémie Homus for Indian Type Foundry www.indiantypefoundry.com
