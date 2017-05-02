Hades - Świattło / CD Packaging

I decided not to use classic typography - Helvetica or Avant Garde as the main font. And thanks to Mateusz Machalski and Warszawskie Kroje, I've discovered this gorgeus, poster font, based on old, wall paintings from 70's Warsaw - Magiel. I felt the same warmth about it as I've found while listening to the album and I decided to go with it trough the whole project. I've also choosen Avant Garde, as a classy, additional font, to have clean paragraphs and a bit technically detailed look.