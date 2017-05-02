Hades - Świattło / CD Packaging

Hades's third album. And my third attempt to find a visual language to it (you can find previous cases here and here). After the first listening I knew that this will be a different journey as Hades's style evolved and brought a different light to the whole album. But let's start from the beginning..
"Świattło" (eng. "Lightt") - album name is a mixture of two polish words - world and light. But connected it gets a new meaning which is 'world in background'. So I started researching, different light symbols from different cultures, iconography, and general look & feel. That's how the main illustration was born - great, big sun and smaller, black moon behind going around.
I decided not to use classic typography - Helvetica or Avant Garde as the main font. And thanks to Mateusz Machalski and Warszawskie Kroje, I've discovered this gorgeus, poster font, based on old, wall paintings from 70's Warsaw - Magiel. I felt the same warmth about it as I've found while listening to the album and I decided to go with it trough the whole project. I've also choosen Avant Garde, as a classy, additional font, to have clean paragraphs and a bit technically detailed look.
Beside the esthetics and mood, golden color came as obvious. Shiny and glittery, electrical spark. Classy and gentle at the same time and also - giving great printing opportunities to follow. And so we did.
The next goal was to make the box meaningful and to use the "Świattło" word connection. I decided to create a custom-made box, cut trough, which gave it two meanings: one is that you are able to see the actual CD trough the box, and it leaves everything but music in the background. The other thing is light usually goes trough the layers.
Few prototypes later I was quite happy with the box construction, design was finished and it was ready to print. To make it even more classy, few elements were supposed to be printed with hotstamping technique. Matching golds, bleeds n slugs, and we' re ready.