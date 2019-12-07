Nordstrom Advisory – Brand identity
Nordstrom Advisory – Brand identity

WHAT?    Nordstrom Advisory are strategic advisors on the absolute highest level helping enterprises and their boards with change management, stability and growth/revenue management. They needed an identity that stands for quality but also have a more warm and inviting feeling than usual in this black, blue and gold world.

HOW?    With simplicity and classic stylishness, we created a profile with a calm and simple tone that radiates quality and stability. Racing green combined with copper and earthy tones gives you a calm feeling. The image concept mixes the old with the new and completes the identity.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY: Patrik Lindén
