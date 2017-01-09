About

Diamond Digger Saga is a clicker game where I had the opportunity to work as a Game Artist doing lots of differents designs in terms of characters, environments, stories, user interface and everything related with a game art. I present a summary of that work including some personal stuff that I did for the project. Great people sorrounded me in this project full of crazy an great ideas. Read Less

Published: