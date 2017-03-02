Discover
Peter Tarka
London, United Kingdom
FORMS | SHAPES
Art Direction
Illustration
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/3/2017"
Behance Mobile
FORMS | SHAPES
Art Direction
Illustration
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/3/2017"
Behance Mobile
About
About
Forms and Shapes, an abstract set design project.
Published:
Thanks for watching!
INQUIRIES ----
p.tarka@me.com
INSTA ----
instagram.com/petertarka
***
Thank You!
Peter Tarka
London, United Kingdom
SETS
by
Peter Tarka
3342
35986
Featured On:
12/5/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Set Design
Verizon - A better network as explained by a city
by
Multiple Owners
Six N. Five
Peter Tarka
3935
30786
Featured On:
6/23/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Photoshop's 25 Under 25
by
Multiple Owners
Peter Tarka
Adobe Photoshop
3727
35648
Featured On:
10/23/2015
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Divercity
by
Multiple Owners
Peter Tarka
Mateusz Krol
905
4841
Featured On:
1/23/2017
Art Direction
,
Illustration
Google
by
Multiple Owners
Peter Tarka
Mateusz Krol
606
5011
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Typography
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
Forms and Shapes, an abstract set design project.
Published:
Credits
Peter Tarka
London, United Kingdom
Tags
set
design
ad
Form
shapes
abstract
geometry
3D
CGI
Render
