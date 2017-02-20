Fendi — Punkarlito

Karl, Karl, Karl.

The iconic Karl Lagerfeld's figure, designer for Fendi since 1965, has been reinterpreted leading to a complete capsule collection.



Big black glasses, ultrawhite mane, shirt, black tie and a deluge of metal studs,



mixed with dynamism of circle and strictness of line,

dressed with black and white iconic punk themes, juiced up by a massive dose of irony.

