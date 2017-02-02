Hidden Characters

About

In an era when customers have wised up to inauthentic brand engagement, Bang PR saw the need to evolve its offering. More than simply a PR ‘party’ firm, Bang’s clients were seeking strategic advice to navigate a complex market. Re came on board to evolve the agency’s identity to embody its approach to PR: one which seeks recognition for its clients, not itself. Read Less

