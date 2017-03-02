Multiple Owners
Luis Uribe Köln, Germany
Eduardo Marzionna Cologne, Germany
Deew Social App
2176
337
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Deew is a simple app to connect deeply with other people via interests and activitys, only with one time connect it will generate possible moment… Read More
    Deew is a simple app to connect deeply with other people via interests and activitys, only with one time connect it will generate possible moments you could share with others, is an easy way to stop beeing an ass lazy potato bag and go outside and do something good. Read Less
    Published: