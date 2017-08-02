Discover
Maciej Leszczynski
Gdańsk, Poland
Old Chongqing
Photography
Digital Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/8/2017
Old Chongqing
Photography
Digital Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/8/2017"
About
About
Published:
Chongqing:
Old City
www.maciejleszczynski.com
Instagram
|
Facebook
Chongqing
- major city in Southwest China. Chongqing's population as of 2016 is just over 32 million. It is the most populous Chinese municipality.
© Maciej Leszczynski
www.maciejleszczynski.com
Instagram
|
Facebook
Thank You!
Distances
by
Maciej Leszczynski
1399
20183
Featured On:
11/12/2011
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
Nowhere
by
Maciej Leszczynski
1922
19994
Featured On:
10/29/2010
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
Tatras
by
Maciej Leszczynski
115
612
Featured On:
11/5/2014
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
Contemplations
by
Maciej Leszczynski
1166
17972
Featured On:
1/18/2010
Digital Photography
,
Photography
,
Fine Arts
Contemplations II
by
Maciej Leszczynski
578
6406
Featured On:
2/15/2011
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Maciej Leszczynski
Gdańsk, Poland
Tags
chongqing
china
slums
architecture
fine art
city
Urban
exploration
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
