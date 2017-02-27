Academy of Fine Art in Krakow | Faculty of Graphic Arts

Faculty of Graphic Arts of The Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Kraków educates young artists in design and provides the necessary tools to enter to the labor market. The website is a showcase of all the departments of Faculty of Graphic Arts. The website presents the projects of students and is the announcements forum of the Faculty.
Wydział Grafiki Akademii Sztuk Pięknych w Krakowie kształci młodych artystów w zakresie projektowania oraz daje niezbędne narzędzia do wejścia na rynek pracy. Strona internetowa jest wizytówką wszystkich pracowni Wydziału Grafiki – ma na celu prezentowanie projektów studentów i wykładowców, a także spełnia funkcję forum ogłoszeń życia Wydziału.
