BTA - Architecture studio

    Branding for BTA, artistic, technical & social architecture studio.
Corporate identity for BTA, artistic, technical & social architecture.
BTA is a solution design to update its original brand and to provide meaning for its corporate identity:
- The selection of the typography for the logotype is inspired by the floor of a project from BTA. 
- The versatile composition of the letters emphasizes the concept of construction, the nature of its business. 
- The paper used for the business cards and folder is specially selected for its touch, a premium paper with a rough surface, very similar to a stone, basic element in architecture.

Client: BTA
Art direction: Griselda Martí
Design: Gerard Gris & Griselda Martí
Photography: Koldo Castillo 
