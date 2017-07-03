BTA - Architecture studio

Corporate identity for BTA, artistic, technical & social architecture.

BTA is a solution design to update its original brand and to provide meaning for its corporate identity:

- The selection of the typography for the logotype is inspired by the floor of a project from BTA.

- The versatile composition of the letters emphasizes the concept of construction, the nature of its business.

- The paper used for the business cards and folder is specially selected for its touch, a premium paper with a rough surface, very similar to a stone, basic element in architecture.





Client: BTA

Art direction: Griselda Martí

Design: Gerard Gris & Griselda Martí

Photography: Koldo Castillo

