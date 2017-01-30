Vienna Airport Project – Secretgallery

About

Discover the hidden treasures of Austria and its capital Vienna. Karan Singh and I collaborated with the Viennese Design Studio Seite Zwei and made giant lenticular prints to welcome traveller at the Airport Vienna. The illustrations morph from daily life situations into Austrian and Viennesse traditions. Each artwork got a secret hint to Austria's great offerings. See more at secretgallery.at Read Less

