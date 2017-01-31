everydays - october 2016

a new picture made from start to finish everyday.
I've been doing everydays for the last nine years (haven't missed a day!) and this year I'll be doing a render everyday using Cinema 4D and mostly Octane, but will also be incorporating Houdini, Worldmachine, 3DCoat, Daz3D, Fusion360, Moi3D and more!!! :)
