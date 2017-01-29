Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The Beat Vegetation
Photography
Character Design
Digital Art
1477
313
22
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/29/2017"
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The Beat Vegetation
Photography
Character Design
Digital Art
1477
313
22
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/29/2017"
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
About
About
The Beat Vegetation was a famous collective of veggie artists that were very, extremely, overwhelmingly cool.
Published:
Thanks to
Olivier
and
Alberto
, as usual, for the precious suggestions! :*
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Social animals
by
Cristian Girotto
5245
52739
Featured On:
10/17/2016
Photography
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
Air Top Italia
by
Cristian Girotto
273
6467
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Retouching
Alien CGI model
by
Cristian Girotto
180
4162
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Sculpting
Bologna Children's Book Fair
by
Cristian Girotto
589
8266
Art Direction
,
Retouching
Jérome Dreyfuss Ads
by
Cristian Girotto
143
3168
Retouching
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
The Beat Vegetation was a famous collective of veggie artists that were very, extremely, overwhelmingly cool.
Published:
Credits
Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
CGI
Digital Art
retouching
portrait
Photography
colour
pop
beat vegetation
Cristian Girotto
Tools Used
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps