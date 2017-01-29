Cristian Girotto
Paris, France
The Beat Vegetation
    Maxon Cinema 4D Pixologic Zbrush
    The Beat Vegetation was a famous collective of veggie artists that were very, extremely, overwhelmingly cool.
Thanks to Olivier and Alberto, as usual, for the precious suggestions! :*