Nationalpark Gesäuse - Partnerbuch

There is only one national park in the Austrian federal province of Styria. It is called Gesäuse. There are many businesses and people who are “partners” of this national park – 97 to be exact – from beekeepers to schools. All of them are portrayed in this book to show what it is like to work together in a national park-friendly network and also to give an impression of how life in close touch with nature unfolds. Read Less
Published:
Client: National Park Gesäuse
Editorial Design: Studio Melanie Kraxner & Dreizehn&Fünf Design Studio
Photography: Stefan Leitner
Portfolio Photography: Studio Melanie Kraxner
Text: Eat Write Live, Vera Bachernegg & Katharina Zimmermann
