Multiple Owners
DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO Weida, Germany
Studio Melanie Kraxner Graz, Austria
Eat Write Live Graz, Austria
Nationalpark Gesäuse - Partnerbuch
1063
118
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Lightroom

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    There is only one national park in the Austrian federal province of Styria. It is called Gesäuse. There are many businesses and people who are “p… Read More
    There is only one national park in the Austrian federal province of Styria. It is called Gesäuse. There are many businesses and people who are “partners” of this national park – 97 to be exact – from beekeepers to schools. All of them are portrayed in this book to show what it is like to work together in a national park-friendly network and also to give an impression of how life in close touch with nature unfolds. Read Less
    Published:
Client: National Park Gesäuse
Editorial Design: Studio Melanie Kraxner & Dreizehn&Fünf Design Studio
Photography: Stefan Leitner 
Portfolio Photography: Studio Melanie Kraxner
Text: Eat Write Live, Vera Bachernegg & Katharina Zimmermann