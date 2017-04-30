We created a video and visuals to capture the joyous expression of LENOVO celebrating growth and opportunity. The video debuted at Lenovo’s top tech tradeshows, including SXSW.

Lenovo never stands still. Over the past couple of years, the tech giant purchased Motorola’s smartphones from Google, rebranded, and added other new products—all with a minimum of fuss. So, when we got the chance to help Lenovo and our friends at Ogilvy & Mather express the essence of this global brand, we were thrilled.

The colorful visuals and bursting logo exclaim rejuvenation and rebirth of creativity. A variety of tricky-to-work-with materials, several cameras shooting at different speeds, and lots of patience went into creating this piece for Lenovo. We have chosen a traditional way, no CGI in this piece!

The final burst of color was made possible by using Holi powder, which is used to celebrate Holi, a spring festival celebrated in parts of Asia. 
We never wavered because we knew it was worth it.
