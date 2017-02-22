Generation Press

Litho Process Tool

Brighton-based printers, Generation Press is celebrating its eight in-house print processes with an innovative publication series, created in collaboration with design studio, Build.





The publications, which individually highlight each process that Generation Press can offer to today’s creative industries, will be released throughout the year to help bring their print processes to life to inspire and inform potential customers.





The first in the series, Litho has now been launched by the printers showcases what the fourth generation at the company has built around the foundations of a process that is still at the core of the printing industry. Working with us, Generation Press focused the publication on how Litho processes can work on different types of papers, colours and textures, whilst also demonstrating the printers innovative methods, on a sunny day their in-house Litho presses can solely run on solar power.