The Spectator Hotel
A boutique hotel just south of Charleston's historic city market, The Spectator channels the opulence and sophistication of the roaring twenties.
From the ground up, we helped define Charleston's first boutique hotel.
Starting with the name, we built an identity that defined the guest experience. We proposed a name that harkened back to The Golden Age of travel, a time when everything seemed possible.
Brass tags, embossed leather and antique keys were used to make the micro-chip entry feel like a relic from a bygone era.