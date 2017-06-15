Stitch Design Co.
Charleston, SC, USA
Message
Message
The Spectator Hotel
2504
186
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:
The Spectator Hotel
A boutique hotel just south of Charleston's historic city market, The Spectator channels the opulence and sophistication of the roaring twenties.
From the ground up, we helped define Charleston's first boutique hotel.
Starting with the name, we built an identity that defined the guest experience. We proposed a name that harkened back to The Golden Age of travel, a time when everything seemed possible.
Brass tags, embossed leather and antique keys were used to make the micro-chip entry feel like a relic from a bygone era.
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.