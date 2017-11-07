Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
Cities of America
This is the second of my map projects. We drove across America in 2016, visiting from cities such as Honolulu in the very west to New York in the very east. At the size of Europe, the variation between states are so different. 
I've spent four exhilarating months in 2016 visiting the biggest village on earth, the Global Village, travelling eastbound around the world with numerous interesting stops. City has its own colour palette, flavour, sound, and personality. The difference between our culture is what makes our cities so wonderful. 
-
More Behance
