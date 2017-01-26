Singing has the power to transform us all. It can make a stay-at-home mom feel like a pop princess. It can turn a misunderstood teenager into a sensitive soul. It can make non-believers into believers and make the smallest creatures seem larger than life.





With the SING official site, we aimed to create an experience that would echo this sentiment and foster emotional connections between audiences and the film’s distinctly different characters. An audition section allowed users a small taste into the musical style of each character and upon diving in further, users could explore the personality behind the performer. We integrated a variety of shareable content as well as character-specific Spotify playlists to make each character’s persona shine.





SING was a huge box-office hit and has since gone on to gross nearly half a billion dollars worldwide.



