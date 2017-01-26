JVG ™
Madrid, Spain
Nespresso Expertise
2327
431
21
    Last summer, and for almost half a year, we worked with Ogilvy & Social Lab for Nespresso Global to make five Facebook Canvas videos, rich and interactive mobile ads, plus lots of small clips as part as their social assets for Instagram and other media. In short, we produced nearly 50 videos wich are summarize in this director's cut version that comes with a tasty making of. JVG Direction - Javier Vallejo Lead Animator - Guille Llano Project Manager - Puy Martinez Social Assets: Jorge Lora Particle Specialist - Jimmy Anderson RealFlow Specialist - Luis Miguel Mora Ogilvy&Social Lab Production Manager - Aurora Montes Account Management - Michaela Terry Head of Business - Thomas Christiaen Head of Strategy - Jakub Hodbod Executive Creative Director - Kim Genkinger, Mauro Rodriguez Senior Art Director - Troels Popp Senior Copywriter - Majken Gramm Music - Jungle, X Ambassadors Used only for director's cut version without commercial purposes Commissioned by Soft Madrid for Nespresso Global Read Less
