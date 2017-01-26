Nespresso Expertise

Last summer, and for almost half a year, we worked with Ogilvy & Social Lab for Nespresso Global to make five Facebook Canvas videos, rich and in… Read More
Last summer, and for almost half a year, we worked with Ogilvy & Social Lab for Nespresso Global to make five Facebook Canvas videos, rich and interactive mobile ads, plus lots of small clips as part as their social assets for Instagram and other media.
In short, we produced nearly 50 videos wich are summarize in this director's cut version that comes with a tasty making of.
JVG
Direction - Javier Vallejo
Lead Animator - Guille Llano
Project Manager - Puy Martinez
Social Assets: Jorge Lora
Particle Specialist - Jimmy Anderson
RealFlow Specialist - Luis Miguel Mora
Ogilvy&Social Lab
Production Manager - Aurora Montes
Account Management - Michaela Terry
Head of Business - Thomas Christiaen
Head of Strategy - Jakub Hodbod
Executive Creative Director - Kim Genkinger, Mauro Rodriguez
Senior Art Director - Troels Popp
Senior Copywriter - Majken Gramm
Music - Jungle, X Ambassadors
Used only for director's cut version without commercial purposes
Commissioned by Soft Madrid for Nespresso Global
