Reinventing the golf club for a new generation. A new generation of golfers is emerging that love golf but not golf clubs. Nike asked us to help design a modern golf club to attract and serve them. Nike Golf Club is a premium, member-based program that gives modern golfers access to the best of Nike Golf – everything from exclusive enablement content in the form of Pro tips to first dibs on limited edition apparel. Traditional golf clubs are seen as conservative, conformist and homogenous but this generation are the total opposite – forward-thinking, creative, multi-dimensional and dynamic. We set out to create an identity that reflected the spirit of this new generation of golfers whilst also honouring the game. Read Less

