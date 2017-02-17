About

Changing the investment game. For years the investment world has been dominated by fund managers charging huge sums of money based on their belief that they can consistently play the markets and win. In reality, the data shows they can’t. Source provides an innovative new model that’s driven by data, not ego. It’s a game-changing business, in need of a game-changing identity. Our research showed that most investment firms were predictably traditional in their identity, employing unnecessary complexity to show how smart they are (often at your expense) and relying on clichéd ‘wealth’ imagery of silver foxes on yachts. We set out to create a brand that turned this world on its head. It would be bright and optimistic. It would be smartly simple, designed to empower you (not justify us). It would feel much more like a purpose-driven tech company than a profit-driven financial institution. Read Less

