LOROD
Identity system and web design
Classic and contemporary meet in LOROD, a fashion brand by Lauren Rodriguez and Michael Freels that redefines timeless basics with modern, modular construction, distinctive fabrics and vintage-inspired chic.
Pentagram’s Natasha Jen and team have designed a brand identity for LOROD that captures its unique mix of high and low, of refined craftsmanship and utilitarian functionality. The project encompasses the brand’s messaging and art direction of its fashion photography, as well as the design of the website.
The name “LOROD” comes from a nickname for Rodriguez, and the collection has a quirky, personal quality that makes each piece feel like a one-of-a-kind find. The designers are experimenting with new methods of production and distribution, and all of the clothes are made in the U.S.
The LOROD logotype is customized from Austin Bold, a modern serif with a touch of the 1970s. The first “O” in the name is tipped slightly, a hint at the unexpected details in the clothes.
The Pentagram team developed a visual language that features cut-out graphic shapes, a reference to the construction of the garments, which uses alternative pattern-making techniques.
Jen and her team worked with LOROD to art direct photography that both establishes a point of view for the brand and showcases the clothes, including a film montage featured on the website. The design of the site is simple, modular and responsive, echoing the accessibility of the line. On the site, the cutout pattern shapes are a staging area for the film and photography and are used to distinguish different categories of information. The website was developed by Big De Creative.
LOROD launched with its spring/summer 2017 collections, which were shown last fall, and recently shared its pre-fall 2017 collection with buyers and press. The label is featured on Vogue.com this month. The line will be carried at Opening Ceremony in New York and Assembly in New York and Los Angeles, and can be pre-ordered online.
http://lorodstudio.com/