Nickelodeon Kids pick The President

We worked with Nickelodeon to create a bunch of animated spots for the 2016 Presidential Election. Nickelodeon stages their own child based natio… Read More
We worked with Nickelodeon to create a bunch of animated spots for the 2016 Presidential Election. Nickelodeon stages their own child based national election and has correctly predicted the winner every single time - except for once. Read Less
We worked with Nickelodeon to create a bunch of animated spots for the 2016 Presidential Election. Nickelodeon stages their own child based national election and has correctly predicted the winner every single time - except for once.