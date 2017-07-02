Muttnik .
Florence, Italy
La fine del mondo
La fine del mondo — The End of the World 
Centro per l'Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci Prato



The 16th of October the Centro Pecci opens after several years of renovation, with the conclusion of the extension made by Maurice Nio. For its Grand Opening we realized all the visual communication of the main exhibition and all the collateral events.
Firenze, 201






As the title of the exhibit was “The End of the World” we were inspired by the representation of planet Earth in two dimensions as a way to “destroy” its tridimensional aspect,
as an “end” or an interpretation of it.  




Poster series — 70x100








The path creates different grids used as a link to connect all the graphic solutions realized; sometimes as frames for picture’s details of the works of arts exhibited at the museum, in other cases as abstracted intersection of parallels and meridians. The flexible concept allowed us to decline the graphic signs to every support, printed and digital, big and small, vertical and horizontal, without losing the primary concept.



Printed invitation — Grand Opening





Advertising pages — Artribune / Exibart





Pisa Airport — Banner





Underpass banner — 7x1m





Exhibition Catalogue — Cover





Highway banner










Collateral events — booklet




