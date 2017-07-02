La fine del mondo — The End of the World
Centro per l'Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci Prato
The 16th of October the Centro Pecci opens after several years of renovation, with the conclusion of the extension made by Maurice Nio. For its Grand Opening we realized all the visual communication of the main exhibition and all the collateral events.
Firenze, 201
As the title of the exhibit was “The End of the World” we were inspired by the representation of planet Earth in two dimensions as a way to “destroy” its tridimensional aspect,
as an “end” or an interpretation of it.
as an “end” or an interpretation of it.
Poster series — 70x100
The path creates different grids used as a link to connect all the graphic solutions realized; sometimes as frames for picture’s details of the works of arts exhibited at the museum, in other cases as abstracted intersection of parallels and meridians. The flexible concept allowed us to decline the graphic signs to every support, printed and digital, big and small, vertical and horizontal, without losing the primary concept.
Printed invitation — Grand Opening
Advertising pages — Artribune / Exibart
Pisa Airport — Banner
Underpass banner — 7x1m
Exhibition Catalogue — Cover
Highway banner
Collateral events — booklet
muttnik.it