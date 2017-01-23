Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Message
Maserati Ghibli
848
166
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Shooting for Maserati // Concept/ Art direction/ Photography/ Postproduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz
    Published:
Commissioned work for Maserati
Photography & Postproduction: AGNIESZKA DOROSZEWICZ