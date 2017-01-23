Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Maserati Ghibli
Photography
Art Direction
Advertising
848
166
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/23/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Maserati Ghibli
Photography
Art Direction
Advertising
848
166
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/23/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Shooting for Maserati // Concept/ Art direction/ Photography/ Postproduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Published:
Commissioned work for Maserati
Photography & Postproduction: AGNIESZKA DOROSZEWICZ
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Ferrari 430
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
862
16200
Featured On:
1/13/2017
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Automotive Design
Parking
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
138
1543
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
Automotive Design
Black
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
355
3735
Featured On:
12/2/2016
Photography
,
Automotive Design
,
Editorial Design
Porsche GT3 Cup
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
335
2685
Featured On:
10/31/2016
Photography
,
Advertising
,
Automotive Design
LeMans 2016 LMP1
by
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
105
1118
Photography
,
Automotive Design
,
Editorial Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Shooting for Maserati // Concept/ Art direction/ Photography/ Postproduction: Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Published:
Credits
Agnieszka Doroszewicz
Hamburg, Germany
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps