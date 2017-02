About

Evoke, from hiring agency to technology community. Technology talent is scarce. That means that for good candidates there always are good jobs. A… Read More

Evoke, from hiring agency to technology community. Technology talent is scarce. That means that for good candidates there always are good jobs. And that, who has the candidate, has the market. Discovering and retaining talent for an employment agency is therefore an ongoing effort, which is of vital importance. The agency must be built on a community of technical and technological talent, on which can be drawn and which sticks together. Evoke, hiring agency in the southern Netherlands, wants to be such a community. Communities are built by sharing mentality: values and aspirations. No matter how differently these values and ambitions may be pursued and implemented, no matter how different the background of the candidates. Evoke must be a mentality brand, and have an image that finds and connects technical talents. Simultaneously, the brand must accommodate many views of this mentality. Total Identity developed a bold mark. A statement in a market of youngsters, a brand with a recognizable own view. A brand that always manages to be itself, in any state or context. A brand which communicates clearly that ‘you are key’. And you choose whether you want to belong to its community. Evoke centers you. Total Identity and Evoke built the content and ambition of the brand by drafting a brand compass, a guide through the themes and challenges of the organization. Based on these starting points, we developed a visual identity that is crystal clear on the intentions of the Evoke brand: solid, slightly bold, progressive, flexible and scalable. The brand, designed in real 3D and animated from the very beginning, was further developed ito an broad visuel identity, from communication to interior and from guidelines to video. Read Less

Published: