TEA HOUSE HANOI and how a beautiful lifestyle was made into an enterprise.





In 2014, after living in England for 7 years, Huyen Chi had decided to go back to Vietnam; and that was when the story began.





Starting from a simple wish of having some good tea for her daily tea consumption as well as for gifting to friends, she was struggling in finding high-quality local tea products despite her growing up in Thai Nguyen - a place widely regarded as the homeland of tea.





It was all owing to her genuine concerns about how the Vietnamese tea market, though big and potential, had somehow been polluted with heavy commercialism that led Huyen Chi to start nurturing a passionate dream of building her own Tea brand…



