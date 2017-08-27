ACURA - MOOD ROADS





GMUNK, Tool of North America and Mullen Lowe was commissioned to create

a mind-bending interactive experience for Acura at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The purpose of the installation was to create a unique driving experience where the

landscape and colors would change based on the users brainwaves and biometrics.





I was tasked with designing Level Two, which consisted of abstract bridges and tunnels

stretching over a vast ocean.







CREDITS:

Client: Acura

Agency: Mullen Lowe

Production Company: Tool of North America

Design / Interactive Director: Bradley G Munkowitz

Digital Executive Producer: Dustin Califf

Executive Producer: Chris Neff

Lead Producer: Chris Kaliszewski

Level One Design / Animation: Peter Clark

Level Two Design / Animation: Christoffer Bjerre

Level Two Alt Design / Animation: Conor Grebel

Level Three Design / Animation: Michael Rigley

Level Three Animation: Sam Cividanis

Sound & Music Design: Keith Ruggiero



