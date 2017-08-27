ACURA - MOOD ROADS
GMUNK, Tool of North America and Mullen Lowe was commissioned to create
a mind-bending interactive experience for Acura at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
The purpose of the installation was to create a unique driving experience where the
a mind-bending interactive experience for Acura at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
The purpose of the installation was to create a unique driving experience where the
landscape and colors would change based on the users brainwaves and biometrics.
I was tasked with designing Level Two, which consisted of abstract bridges and tunnels
stretching over a vast ocean.
stretching over a vast ocean.
CREDITS:
Client: Acura
Agency: Mullen Lowe
Production Company: Tool of North America
Design / Interactive Director: Bradley G Munkowitz
Digital Executive Producer: Dustin Califf
Executive Producer: Chris Neff
Lead Producer: Chris Kaliszewski
Level One Design / Animation: Peter Clark
Level Two Design / Animation: Christoffer Bjerre
Level Two Alt Design / Animation: Conor Grebel
Level Three Design / Animation: Michael Rigley
Level Three Animation: Sam Cividanis
Sound & Music Design: Keith Ruggiero
Early Version
DETAILS
Thank You!