Chris Bjerre
San Francisco, CA, USA
ACURA - MOOD ROADS
ACURA  -  MOOD ROADS

GMUNK, Tool of North America and Mullen Lowe was commissioned to create 
a mind-bending interactive experience for Acura at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
The purpose of the installation was to create a unique driving experience where the 
landscape and colors would change based on the users brainwaves and biometrics.

I was tasked with designing Level Two, which consisted of abstract bridges and tunnels 
stretching over a vast ocean. 


CREDITS:
Client: Acura
Agency: Mullen Lowe
Production Company: Tool of North America
Design / Interactive Director: Bradley G Munkowitz
Digital Executive Producer: Dustin Califf
Executive Producer: Chris Neff
Lead Producer: Chris Kaliszewski
Level One Design / Animation: Peter Clark
Level Two Design / Animation: Christoffer Bjerre
Level Two Alt Design / Animation: Conor Grebel
Level Three Design / Animation: Michael Rigley
Level Three Animation: Sam Cividanis
Sound & Music Design: Keith Ruggiero







Early Version




DETAILS





