During the summer of 2016 the Google Doodle team asked us to support their huge launch of the 2016 Doodle Fruit Games campaign during the Rio Olympics. The Fruit Games consisted in 7 amazing mobile games, each one highlighting a fruit and an olympic sport. We designed and animated 52 animations-fans reactions that appeared at the end of every game to be shared on all the social media outlets. Read Less

