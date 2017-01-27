About

"We are all sleep animals, and we all have different sleep needs. Which sleep animal are you?” says Denver Mattress Company for their last campaign. For this action we joined to Gravity Media to create these characters, where each one represent a different way of resting. According to wich animal you identify with, the the brand will recomend you the best mattress for the best rest. We did the art direction, character design, 3d modeling, shading, lighting and render for the animals. Read Less

Published: