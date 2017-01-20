United Nations WOMEN
UN ( United Nations ) WOMEN
"Finding women in ------ shouldn't be this hard."
"Equal representation creates a better workplace."
It focus to HIGHTECH, SCIENCE, POLITICS.
Illustration for international United Nation campaign.
HIGHTECH
SCIENCE
POLITICS
From Sketch to Finish.
Are you ready for the countdown?
Say Hello to the big friend.
Are you sure to keep the Safety guidelines?
Be carefull when you do some Chemistry experiments.
To adopt or Not to adopt , that is the question.
Discussuon in congress is Heating up now.
Thumbnail ideas
A rough sketch was drawn to decide the whole angle and layout.
After getting the client's "OK," the thickness of the lines was decided and the real lines were drawn.
Then Coloring to the finish.