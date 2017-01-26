Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Don't Try Studio
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Time Out NY - Activism Issue
Illustration
Creative Direction
Editorial Design
683
207
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/26/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Don't Try Studio
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Time Out NY - Activism Issue
Illustration
Creative Direction
Editorial Design
683
207
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/26/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Don't Try Studio
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
ELDERBROOK DRINKS
by
Multiple Owners
Don't Try Studio
Quentin Monge
1567
8954
Featured On:
11/2/2016
Illustration
Couvent des Minimes
by
Multiple Owners
Don't Try Studio
Quentin Monge
218
1207
Art Direction
,
Illustration
Women - Letterpress Postcards
by
Don't Try Studio
345
1850
Featured On:
10/13/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
Weapons of Reason - Azheimer
by
Multiple Owners
Don't Try Studio
Quentin Monge
409
3304
Editorial Design
,
Illustration
Carnaval Parade
by
Multiple Owners
Quentin Monge
Don't Try Studio
299
2308
Art Direction
,
Character Design
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Don't Try Studio
Paris, France
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps