



THE VESSEL



Chris and I knew that the ship portrayed on this voyage needed to be special in form. It needed to carry us through different scenes and allow us to experience the film on many levels. We did many different iterations during the first week of pre-production on Epoch, but ended up with the final decision to focus on the core design principles and formation of an atom. I loved the idea of using an already existing universal form like the atom to guide in the construction of the vessel and create a simple, yet iconic, shape.

Since the viewer is never exposed to the true scale and size of the vessel in comparison to the size of a human, we were able to play with its scale by the distance to the camera and nearby objects.

The vessel can be seen from many different vantage points, but three main visual symbols were repeatedly portrayed in the film to support the basic design storyline.

The first viewpoint was the full vessel visual which resembles the letter “K” mirrored on itself. This form also resembles the human body portrayed in da Vinci’s Vitruvian man. In this formation, the ship is fully formed and composed; it is in control of itself and its destination.

The second vessel formation exposed is the “+” (plus) sign. Universally, the plus sign is a mathematical symbol used to fundamentally represent notions of positive or more. When the ship is shown in a plus formation, it is representing its ability to overcome or control itself in its surroundings. As you watch the film, you will find many scenes where the ship is in transition towards the plus sign; it is constantly reforming its position in the linear graphic narrative.

The third key vessel formation is the shown as the letter or symbol “X”. There are many different meanings attached to “X”, but for Epoch in particular, we chose to use the meaning of caution or chaos. Two intersecting points throwing one another off axis in comparison to the steady “+” as mentioned earlier. When the vessel forms into an “X”, it is graphically signifying chaos or lack of control.