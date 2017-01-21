During the past fifty years, documentary photography and architecture have become increasingly interdependent, blurring the disciplinary boundary between the two. Seamless looks at the work of a new generation of European photographers and architects working together to produce images of architecture made from fragments of reality. At the same time, it investigates how shared digital technologies influence the creation of architecture and its photographic representation through images.
Each chapter in turn is divided into two essays, a visual one that facilitates an intuitive approach to the images, and a written one, in which Vassallo describes and analyzes the relationships and practices of each pair.
Based on a series of interviews, Seamless discusses the collaborations between Filip Dujardin and Jan De Vylder, Philipp Schaerer and Roger Boltshauser, and Bas Princen and Office Kersten Geers David van Severen. Each of the three sections is illustrated with a series of images that form parallel narratives within the book. In the concluding essay, architect Jesús Vassallo pulls together the threads of the conversations to investigate questions about the impact of digital technology on the value assigned to images, how shared technological platforms enhance the influence photographers and architects have on each other, and why they have often chosen to focus on the dirty realism of urban spaces.