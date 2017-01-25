say hi to_ Tanawat Sakdawisarak x Muller van Severen

The illustration project collaboration between illustrator and product designer by Say Hi To_.



At first glance, when I saw their various works, there was something that related to what I am doing. It might be the combination of the lines and geometric forms. It seems as though it is just a simple thing but the difficulty is in how you could combine these things together and make them look new. Also, there is some sense of Memphis period like Shiro Kuramata’s work.

