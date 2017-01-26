NOBLENORSE STUDIO
Editorial Design Unseen Shapes Issue #01
Editorial Design Unseen Shapes Issue #01
    Unseen Shapes Issue #01
Unseen Shapes Issue #01
Unseen shapes is an ongoing print series exploring the new and unseen of objects. For our first issue we collaborated with Hamburg based luxury car dealer Continental Cars and photographed a series of sports cars in their showroom.


